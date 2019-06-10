Fatal two vehicle crash in Marinette County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy MGN Online

MARINETTE -- At 5:49 p.m. on May 29, 2019, Marinette County Dispatch received a call of a crash on CTH - A near Jazwinski Road in the Town of Stephenson.

It appears that a vehicle was traveling northbound on CTH - A when it entered the shoulder, lost control and crossed the centerline striking a southbound vehicle. A female passenger in the northbound vehicle was transported from the scene by rescue with serious injuries; she subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

The Marinette County Medical Examiner was notified that on Sunday, June 9, 2019, Jennifer R. Varnia, age 45, of Athelstane, Wisconsin passed away in a Green Bay hospital from complications of her injuries sustained in this crash.

There were two occupants in the southbound vehicle; the female passenger was transported by rescue with possible serious injuries.

The investigation is continuing by the Marinette County Sheriff's Office.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Coleman Fire, Crivitz Fire, Crivitz Rescue, Wausaukee Rescue, Bay Area Medical Center Paramedics, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Marinette County Medical Examiner's Office.