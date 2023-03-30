“Old Main” at Finlandia University was built in 1900 and named a Michigan State Historic Site in 1959. (Courtesy Finlandia University)

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Finlandia University announced Thursday that the university has finalized a Teach-Out Agreement with Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) for Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) and Pre-Physical Therapy Assistant (Pre-PTA) students at Finlandia. The agreement allows students to finish their program of study after Finlandia announced earlier this month that the university will not enroll students during the 2023-24 school year.

Finlandia’s agreement with NWTC will only apply to PTA and Pre-PTA students. The university writes that non-PTA or non-Pre-PTA majors applying for admission to NWTC will be considered transfer students.

NWTC is a nationally-recognized, two-year public college located in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Physical Therapist Assistant Associate Degree Program at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education. Graduates are eligible to take the National Physical Therapist Assistant Examination through the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy.

Finlandia has now announced Teach-Out agreements with a total of six schools, which include Michigan Technological University, Northern Michigan University, Bay College, Adrian College, Wartburg College, and NWTC.

FinnU students can learn more about NWTC’s PTA program by visiting their PTA website.

To learn more about how to enroll at a Teach-Out Institution or transfer to another school, FinnU students should schedule a meeting with their Academic Advisor to discuss their major and the differences between teach-out and transfer. The complete process can be found here.