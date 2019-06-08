Fire danger level for the weekend

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE COUNTY — No open debris burning ban is in effect in the central U.P. tonight, and restrictions are in place in both the eastern and western parts of the region.

Celeste Chingwa, U.P. Resource Protection Manager, Michigan Department of Natural Resources said, “Fire season started off pretty slow this year, but the next three days, today, tomorrow, and sunday, we’re looking at some very high to extreme fire danger. And what’s causing that is temperatures are increasing, humidities are gonna drop really low like in the twenties tomorrow. And then the wind’s are supposed to pick up anywhere from ten to fifteen miles an hour and that usually spells a lot of trouble for us.“

The DNR expects the public to enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend, but to always be aware of your surroundings.

Chingwa said, “What people really need to know is if they’re recreating out in the woods, ORV-ing, campfires, just doing biking, hiking, things like that. So they just need to know if they are not in the city limits basically, if they’re out recreating in the woods, they need to take care and especially the next three days, they need to watch what they are doing in the woods, so they don’t start a fire.“

The DNR recommends that if burning is allowed in your area, even for a warming fire or bonfire, that you make sure it is pitted and secured, and that you have a hose nearby.

