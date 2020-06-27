Fireworks ordinances set for upcoming holiday in the city of Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Fireworks Safety Act allows local governments to set their own firework ordinance rules for the community. In the City of Marquette, some new rules took effect last year.

“This ordinance was enacted due to the fact of over the last probably 5-6 years,” Chief Blake Rieboldt, City of Marquette Police Department.

“With the legalization of some consumer fireworks, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the amount of fireworks being used in the city limits. Through the direction of the city manager and city commission, and input from the community, the city developed their own fireworks ordinance, which has been enacted and will be enforced this year.”

So what can and can’t you do when it comes to fireworks?

11 am to 11:45 pm you’re okay to light.

Keep it on your own property.

No fireworks in a park or beach.

Don’t drink and light fireworks.

If you do, and police catch you, that’s a $1,000 fine.

“We’re just hoping through education and through social media and other venues, that we can get the word out,” said Chief Rieboldt.

“We want people to be safe, we want people to enjoy the 4th of July, but with that comes a responsibility and also courteous of your neighbors, to other people in the neighborhood to the other citizens that are enjoy the city of Marquette.”

With local events being canceled due to COVID-19, the Chief understands that many people will be putting their own firework show. He just wants to make sure they are following the rules set by the city.

Starting on Monday, and going through July 4th, the 11 am to 11:45 pm hour restrictions go into effect.

Call your city or local leaders if you have questions about the rules in your area.