Firm to study Founders Landing Pier Redevelopment project Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

There could be some changes coming to part of the waterfront in Marquette.

Tonight, the Marquette City Commission approved a proposal done by GEI Consultants to develop the Founders Landing Pier Redevelopment Feasibility Study and Design.

They'll look at whether two piling structures from the former Spear Merchant Dock can be reused or if they should be removed.

Piers could be built in the area for people to walk out onto. Plus, boats could dock for the day but it would not be a marina.

Marquette Mayor Dave Campana says, "Having a pier in that part of town where people can actually walk out on the water would be a very big thing for downtown Marquette. It would be a very big draw for tourists and locals."

GEI Consultants out of Marquette beat out three other firms.

A Brownfield bond would help pay for the project if it happens.