Today marked the first day of classes for Northern Mi, it’s time for them to get better acquainted with everything Northern Michigan University and the surrounding area has to offer.

Hundreds of students and vendors turned out for Northern’s Fall Fest. The annual event, which takes place on the first day of classes each year, took place today at the academic mall. Fall Fest gives new and returning students a chance to learn about all the extra-curricular programs, clubs, and activities open to students. Also on hand were many vendors from local businesses and organizations that can enrich NMU’s overall college experience. Everything from fraternities to religious organizations, student clubs, banking, healthcare, and volunteer opportunities were represented. This year’s freshmen class is entering college life with the memory of high school dominated by the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Students we talked to are grateful to be back in a more traditional classroom environment. From attending athletic events, and in-person classes, and no more social distancing, students are happy to shed their masks and enjoy a more normal university experience. NMU Freshman Justin Thomas is looking forward to a school year without all the COVID restrictions.

“COVID… there was a massive disconnect between teachers and their students, it felt like no one was actually really learning or digesting anything that they’re being told. On top of this just being in person again this feels like an environment where the teachers actually care.” Said Thomas.

Fellow Freshman Henry Mast is also grateful for the return of in-person learning.

“It’s pretty fun you know I’m not looking at a screen all day, I get to interact with many people like that it’s fun to see everybody smiling and outside you know.” Said Mast.

Senior, Madeline Stencil feels the end of social distancing will greatly enrich her senior year.

“I’m really excited this year though, to be able to get rid of the masks, I’m really excited this year though to be able to get rid of the masks get rid of the social distancing, and just experience more of a natural College this year and really excited for football games and sporting events.” Said Stencil.

With social interaction being an essential part of campus life, students feel more connected with each other and with the university. More seasoned upperclassmen feel Northern did a great job protecting them from the dangers of Covid 19 throughout the pandemic.