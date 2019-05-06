First recipient of Ganzert Memorial Fund Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: NMU [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: NMU [ + - ]

Todd Rose, a senior communication studies major at Northern Michigan University and Escanaba High School graduate, has been selected as the first recipient of the Dr. Charles F. Ganzert Memorial Fund.

The new fund is awarded to a deserving NMU student in honor of Ganzert, who taught broadcasting classes for 23 years before dying suddenly in the spring of 2016.

"It is an absolute honor to have been chosen as the first student recipient of the Dr. Ganzert Memorial Fund," said Rose. "I met Dr. Ganzert before coming to NMU, and I could sense his passion for this program and its students.”

NMU Professor Dwight Brady, a longtime friend and colleague of Ganzert, is chair of the fund's selection committee. He said he feels Rose is a great fit.

“Todd embodies a lot of the same characteristics I remember about Chuck. He is hard working, talented, professional and very humble.”

Brady added that Rose has distinguished himself by not only earning top grades, but by consistently going above and beyond with his involvement in live video productions of NMU sports and his work at Public Eye News on WNMU-TV.

The Dr. Charles F. Ganzert Memorial Fund was set up by his wife and partner of 30 years, Patricia Cianciolo of the NMU Social Work Department.

She and the many others who contributed to the fund look forward to seeing this endowment continue, helping NMU students engage in life-changing professional internships.