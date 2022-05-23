MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – First Thursdays Art Tour is set to return to Marquette in June for the second year. The program is a monthly, self-guided tour inside local art galleries and studios on the first Thursday of every month from June through October.

The event will kick off on Thursday, June 2, 2022, including over a dozen participating locations and artwork by over 150 artists. The event will also include guest pop-up artists, live art demonstrations, workshops, and other entertainment.

The full schedule is as follows:

June 2

July 7

August 4

September 11

October 6

The program aims to promote local talent, explore the art community by engaging artists with the public, and to make Marquette an arts and cultural destination for summer travelers.

You can find additional information, including a map of participating locations, on First Thursday Art Tour’s website. You can find a physical map of participating galleries and studio locations at the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Office at the Peter White Public Library and other participating locations.

First Thursdays is organized by a committee of participating artists, supported by the Lake Superior Art Association, and partnered with the City of Marquette. It is sponsored by Edge Partnerships for event branding and social media marketing and Travel Marquette for a printed event guide.