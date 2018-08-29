Five people arrested in Marquette County meth bust

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy MGN Online

MARQUETTE TWP.-- Yesterday, detectives assigned to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) conducted an investigation involving the sale of crystal meth in Marquette County.

During the course of the investigation detectives obtained a search warrant for a residence located on Fair Ave in Marquette Township. As a result of the search warrant detectives arrested 5 people at the for various drug charges relating to maintaining a drug house and probation violations. Detectives seized approximately ½ ounce of crystal meth as well as evidence of drug distribution.

Additional charges are expected pending a review by the Marquette County prosecutor’s office. The names of the suspects are being withheld pending their arraignment. The investigation remains ongoing.

Detective did locate a seven year old child in the residence, who was turned over to family members.

Detectives from UPSET were assisted by members of the Michigan State Police 8th District Emergency Support Team and officers from Marquette City Police Department.