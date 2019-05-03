For Everything There is a Season concert Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NEGAUNEE -- If you are looking for something to do this weekend, take a trip over to Ishpeming.

The Negaunee Male Chorus will be hosting their spring concert this saturday. After eighty-nine years strong, the chorus continues to gather together. The chorus has a wide age group, from eighteen to eighty, but come together as one every time they meet.

"Saturday, the set will have some items that relate to our theme, which originally was contrast. We are going to show some contrast in different kinds of music. Different selections of songs, but the title of the concert is, 'For Everything There is Season,' and that's a biblical reference, which also has to do with contrast," said Mike Lempinen, Singer in Negaunee Male Chorus.

The concert will take place this Saturday at the Ishpeming High School W.C. Peterson Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased from any members of the chours and at TruNorth Credit Union in Ishpeming, SuperOne Foods in Negaunee, or either Tourville North or West apartments in Marquette.

For more information on the Negaunee Male Chorus spring concert, click here.