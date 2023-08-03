MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – “It means a lot because the veteran community comes out and we all stand in together for one common cause … veterans helping veterans.”

Thursday night at the Schoolcraft County Courthouse was night of honoring veterans and those who support them.

The Forgotten Eagles rode into Manistique. They ride all over Michigan for the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund and the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette, collecting money for veterans that fall on hard times.

“If they have a problem with a furnace … hot water heater … or they don’t have enough food to feed their family, our veteran community comes and we all work together to make sure that veteran’s taken care of,” said VFW Commander Paul Walker. “Whether it be through our VSO (Veteran Service Officer), our VFW, our American Legions, everybody’s all on deck and we’re going to help that veteran out to get them through their rough times.”

The organizations at the ceremony presented the forgotten eagles with checks that will go toward those veteran-supporting services.

“Not everything is tax-funded. We’re helping other veterans, we’re a big family and that’s how we take care of each other. If we have a few extra dollars, we help each other out,” said Walker.

And, the ceremony previewed a meaningful tribute soon to come to Manistique later in the month.

“[Thursday night’s] theme is the Vietnam Moving Memorial Wall that’s coming to Manistique next week, August 10-14. This is just one program that we’re presenting to the community, and we’re letting them know that this wall’s coming here … it’s a wall with over 58,000 names that have given their lives to a cause bigger than themselves,” said Walker. “We want to make sure that everybody knows that that wall’s coming here so everybody has an opportunity to pay respect, because it’s all about honor and respect for those folks that gave their lives to this country when called upon by their government.”

Walker said they’re proud to give this money to the Forgotten Eagles because they know it will go to good causes and organizations.