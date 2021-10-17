Former Congressman Dan Benishek dies

U.S. Rep. Dan Benishek, R-Mich., is seen during a congressional panel at the 2016 Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Mackinac Island, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Former U.S. Rep. Dan Benishek (R-Crystal Falls), who represented northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula in Congress, died Friday, his family said in a statement. He was 69.

“Today, Yoopers and Michiganders lost a fighter,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Congressman Benishek represented the spirit of ‘Sisu’ during his time in office. In Congress, he championed our men and women in uniform, advocated fiercely for veterans, and worked to protect Sleeping Bear Dunes. As a physician and an elected official, Dan put people first. My thoughts are with his wife, children, and grandchildren.”

After funeral arrangements are announced, Whitmer’s office said a release will be issued to lower the United States and State of Michigan flags in his honor.