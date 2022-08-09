Regular testing for COVID-19 at home can help prevent the spread of asymptomatic infections and is a sensible choice before going to a big event.

DELTA AND MENOMINEE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Yoopers in Delta and Menominee Counties have access to free delivery of at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are available through Project Access COVID Tests (Project ACT), which is sponsored by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) with assistance provided by the Rockefeller Foundation.

The over-the-counter tests are available to all residents in the counties. You can order up to five tests by visiting this website. Eligible households that placed orders in July are now able to request an additional 5 test kits.

“We are pleased to announce that this free and convenient opportunity to have COVID-19 tests delivered to your home has been expanded to all residents of our communities,” said Michael Snyder, Health Officer for Public Health, Delta and Menominee Counties. “As we think about returning to school and cooler weather bringing more events indoors, it is important to have access to quick and easy at-home tests to help keep each other safe.”

Tests are available on a first ordered, first shipped basis and can be ordered through August 31, 2022 or while supplies last.