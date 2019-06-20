Free Community Screening of “No Letting Go”

First Presbyterian Church, in partnership with Pathways Eliminating Stigma Team (PEST), will host a free community film event, No Letting Go,  June 30 at 6:00 p.m.  

This is a powerful film presentation about mental illness and how it shapes the course of the lives of those who are ill as well as the lives of family members. 

Q & A with PEST members will follow focusing on eliminating the stigma surrounding mental illness. 

For more information, call  First Presbyterian Church at 906-226-6587.

