Free 'Fall Prevention' Seminar to reduce risk of injury

LAURIUM, Mich. – It’s pretty common for a toddler to take a tumble, get up and toddle on, no worse for wear. However, as we get older, falls can be a serious health risk, even worse, life-threatening.

To help raise awareness about the dangers of falls, Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital and Clinics is offering a free Fall Prevention Seminar to educate the community on ways to manage and prevent them from happening. Attendees will learn how to: view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home and exercise to increase strength and balance. The two-hour seminar takes place at the Siskiwit Reception Hall in Calumet at 6 p.m. Seating is limited. People must RSVP by calling (906) 337-6541 to reserve a spot.

Aspirus presenters include Trauma Medical Director and General Surgeon Michael McAllister, DO, Trauma Coordinator Marlys Folly, RN,; and Physical Therapist Lydia Lytle, PT, DPT. On hand to answer questions will be Orthopedic Surgeons Mark Kelley, MD, FACS, and Frederick Rau, MD.

Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital is a Level III trauma center and is ready 24-7 to respond with the highest levels of care. According to Folly, the most common trauma cases that come into the emergency department at Aspirus, besides motor vehicle accidents, are same-level falls.

“A greater percentage of these patients are above 65,” she said. “And more often than not, they have injuries that need to be admitted verses patients who are younger.”

It is estimated that one in three people age 65 and older falls each year, and most falls occur at home. Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older people and threaten their safety and independence.

If you or someone you know has concerns about falling, call (906) 337-6541 to register for Aspirus’ free Fall Prevention Seminar at the Siskiwit Reception Hall in Calumet on Tuesday, September 4 at 6 p.m.