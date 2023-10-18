It’s that time of year again when Marquette’s Lower Harbor turns into a giant cinema.

The 7th annual Fresh Coast Film Festival kicks off tomorrow in Mattson Park. The festival, in its 7th year, is the first of its kind: a documentary film festival celebrating the outdoor lifestyle, and the spirit of the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest. The festival will showcase filmmakers from around the world with a focus on Great Lakes storytelling. The festival kicks off at 5 pm tomorrow with a free night of cinema at The Fresh Coast basecamp in Matson LOWER HARBOR Park in Marquette. The 4-day festival will feature several film venues throughout Marquette, showing more than 85 films. The festival will also include over a dozen outdoor tours that include everything from rock climbing to a Mountain Bike tour. Festival founder Bugsy Sailor says there is something for everyone’s taste.

“So, we have 85 new films we say we are a nonfiction festival, so mostly documentaries as well as some art pieces, but it’s all shorts. Every outdoor subject that you can imagine, there’s so much filmed content that it’s really a choose your own adventure Festival. It’s impossible to take in all the content so we really encourage people to scour over the program and really plan out what they want to see we are careful to make sure that everything is shown twice and then this year with so many filmmakers attending, we really anticipate having a lot of good q&a conversations with filmmakers after the showings.” Said Bugsy.

You can purchase tickets for one night or a four-day pass that covers the whole weekend. For a listing of all the films and more information please visit FRESHCOASTFILM.COM