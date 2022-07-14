MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – A fundraiser is planned this weekend to help repair the roof of a longstanding VFW post in Schoolcraft County. The ‘Raise the Roof Fundraiser’ will take place on Saturday, July 16, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at VFW Post 4420 located at 344 North Maple Street in Manistique.

The fundraiser is part of an effort to raise $60,000 to fully renovate the sinking roof at the post. Post Commander Paul Walker says the building is constructed from 2 Civilian Conservation Corps camps originally built in Germfask in the 1940s that made their way to Manistique in the 1950s.

“Not only does the VFW serve the veterans community but it also serves for Veterans’ Services,” Walker said. “So it serves as the nucleus for the whole entire county so veterans know where they can go get help, but it’s also a place for comradeship as well.”

The following pictures show some of the deterioration to the roof visible from the outside:

The fundraiser is open to the public and will feature live music, games including horseshoes and cornhole, and a 50/50 raffle. There will also be a silent auction and raffles for various prizes, including an hour-long flight over Manistique.

Walker said as VFW posts struggle to remain open following the COVID-19 pandemic, fundraisers like these are crucial in helping keep the doors open in a smaller community.

“We were struggling trying to make sure that we can keep our VFW doors open,” Walker said. “So we’re pretty proud of our community to help us do that. It takes all the veterans in the community working together to save our VFW.”

If you’re unable to attend but would like to make a donation, you can send a check to the VFW at 344 North Maple Street in Manistique. Other questions regarding supporting the Manistique post can be made by calling Walker at (906) 450-3021.