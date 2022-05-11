LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that 11 Michigan communities will receive a total of $3 million towards infrastructure and public safety enhancements. The funds for improvements aim to help move the municipalities toward financial stability by making them more attractive for economic investment.

In the U.P., Gaastra in Iron County and Ontonagon in Houghton County are receiving funding. Gaastra will receive $103,200 and Ontonagon will receive $216,287, both for water system enhancement through replacement of water meters.

“I am very grateful for this grant,” said Gaastra Mayor Tom Place. “It will allow the City of Gaastra residents to have updated water meters. Many are outdated and getting costly to repair, and as we all know, budgets are tight. I am thankful for this grant to allow the City to run more efficiently.”

“The Village of Ontonagon is excited to receive FDCVT funding to upgrade our water metering system,” said William DuPont, Village Manager of Ontonagon. “We anticipate that our entire community will benefit from these upgrades which will streamline water billing while considerably reducing labor costs. In turn, our resources can be utilized to better serve our residents in numerous other areas.”

Michigan’s Legislature appropriated $2.5 million for the program for fiscal year 2022, with a $500,000 carryover from 2021. The Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships (FDCVT) Grant Program has a $2 million cap per municipality and grants are awarded based on applications submitted by the municipality.

“Today’s grants will help protect public safety and enhance infrastructure in nearly a dozen communities across Michigan,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “As a former prosecutor, public safety is a core issue for me and I want families feel safe at home in the streets. And as a governor focused on the kitchen-table issues, I want high-quality roads, bridges, and water infrastructure so people can get to where they need to go safely and have access to clean, safe drinking water. The projects being funded today will help us keep getting things done for our hardworking people and resilient communities. Together, we will protect public safety and improve infrastructure, building on our growing economic momentum as we keep moving Michigan forward.”

The full list of recipient is as follows:

Benton Harbor City – Public safety enhancement through replacement of one fire engine: $425,000

– Public safety enhancement through replacement of one fire engine: $425,000 Ecorse City – Public safety enhancement through installation of surveillance cameras and security doors: $132,604

– Public safety enhancement through installation of surveillance cameras and security doors: $132,604 Gaastra City – Water system enhancement through replacement of water meters : $103,200

– Water system enhancement through replacement of water meters : $103,200 Hamtramck City – Public safety enhancement through installation of surveillance cameras and security doors: $195,800

– Public safety enhancement through installation of surveillance cameras and security doors: $195,800 Harper Woods City – Public safety enhancement through replacement of emergency generator: $205,970

– Public safety enhancement through replacement of emergency generator: $205,970 Highland Park City – Public safety enhancement through replacement of emergency generator: $118,260

– Public safety enhancement through replacement of emergency generator: $118,260 Inkster City – Water system enhancement through replacement of fire hydrants: $145,000

– Water system enhancement through replacement of fire hydrants: $145,000 Inkster City – Water system enhancement through replacement of water valves: $150,000

– Water system enhancement through replacement of water valves: $150,000 Melvindale City – Public service enhancement through replacement of equipment: $452,609

– Public service enhancement through replacement of equipment: $452,609 Melvindale City – Public safety enhancement through replacement of patrol vehicles and equipment: $189,580

– Public safety enhancement through replacement of patrol vehicles and equipment: $189,580 Ontonagon Village – Water system enhancement through replacement of water meters: $216,287

– Water system enhancement through replacement of water meters: $216,287 Peck Village – Water system enhancement through replacement of fire hydrants: $264,796

– Water system enhancement through replacement of fire hydrants: $264,796 Royal Oak Township – Water system enhancement through replacement of a water main: $285,000

“The Michigan Department of Treasury looks forward to working with our local partners to find projects that could help move a community toward financial stability,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “Our team will ensure these grants are provided to our local communities as expeditiously as possible.”

You can read more about FDCVT here.