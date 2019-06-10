Gas prices drop 15 cents in Michigan

Follow @WJMN_Local3

DEARBORN, Mich., (June 10, 2019) – Gas prices in Michigan slipped 15 cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.75 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 9 cents less than this time last month and about 27 cents less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $41 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $6 from when prices were their highest last May.

Gasoline supplies across the country increased by 3.2 million bbl last week, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). At 234.2 million bbl, total gasoline inventories in the U.S. are 4.9 million bbl lower than where they were after Memorial Day last year. Increased gasoline stocks amid robust summer demand, which grew slightly to 9.4 million b/d last week, have helped to keep pump prices low this spring.

“If stocks continue to increase, alongside declining oil prices and robust demand, motorists will likely see the cost of gasoline continue to fall at their local gas stations through this week,“ said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $2.77 per gallon, about 9 cents less than last week’s average and about 26 cents less than this same time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($2.83), Benton Harbor ($2.78), Ann Arbor ($2.77)

Least expensive gas price averages: Lansing ($2.69), Flint ($2.70), Grand Rapids ($2.70)



CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2018 Low 2018 High Record High National $2.75 $2.76 $2.82 $2.88 $2.92 $2.49 (1/3/2018) $2.97 (5/26/2018) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Michigan $2.75 $2.77 $2.90 $2.84 $3.02 $2.42 (2/21/2018) $3.13 (5/25/2018) $4.26 (5/4/2011) Detroit $2.77 $2.78 $2.86 $2.84 $3.03 $2.44 (2/27/2018) $3.11 (5/25/2018) $4.24 (5/4/2011) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

Every day up to 130,000 stations in the nation and more than 4,200 stations in Michigan are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

