Gerrymandering within U.P. counties to be discussed in League of Women Voters webinar

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – On May 13th at 7:00 p.m. the League of Women Voters is offering a multi-county webinar on county level redistricting. This event is being hosted by four local LWV chapters: Copper County, Eastern Upper Peninsula, Marquette County, and Northern Lower Michigan.

LWV says what many people in Michigan might not know or realize is that while the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission initiative, MI Proposal 2 (2018), addressed the issue of gerrymandering in state elections, it does not apply to redistricting or potential gerrymandering within counties.

The webinar presenter is Mark Brewer, who received his law degree from Stanford University and A.B. from Harvard College. He has been practicing law since 1983 and has been involved in a wide variety of election cases since the 1980’s, including county, legislative, and congressional redistricting.

To get answers to these questions and more at a zoom webinar, Wednesday evening, May 13th at 7:00 p.m., you can join the event on zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92632321135?pwd=aDQ5MFdoUUZVMjNRWC9PZmthdk01UT09 or watch on YouTube https://youtu.be/Fer0W28EmgE.