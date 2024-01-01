MARQUETTE, MI (WJMN) – As we turn the page on another year, thoughts of self-improvement naturally come to mind. Losing weight, getting in shape, eating better, and practicing overall wellness are common New Year’s resolutions. These are all worthwhile goals…the hard part is sticking to a fitness regimen year-round. According to Travis Alexander, owner of TM Fitness in Marquette Twp., the problem with so many well-intentioned fitness resolutions is sticking with it. And that often means working with a professional.

“As you can tell the top of the Year New Year is the time for new resolutions, people join the gym, or they’ll join a fitness facility. But the problem that we don’t like to see is that they don’t set up a schedule for health professionals, personal trainers wellness coaches, meeting with that individual greatly increases your ability to actually achieve your goals not just start for the first month and fall off. You’ll actually stay on track throughout that year because what we’d like to do is set goals time, you know, the biggest thing you can do is when we matter and stay you know, pretty much be your fitness and wellness journey.” Said Alexander.

Today’s fitness facilities can be overwhelming to some, with all the various machines, barbells, treadmills, and the like, many people need to be taught how to correctly use the facility in order to maximize their workouts but also remain safe and un-injured.

“Putting a plan in place increases your chances of doing it are falling through by like 40% So if you meet with the coach put a plan together know what to do when you come to the gym and also maybe meet with a trainer or fitness coach just to help you do the movements, so you do them correctly, so you don’t act up injured. You know, because not only is hard enough to stay motivated by yourself but injury is also a big factor that people forget about and that happens and then you don’t want to go back to the gym.” Added Travis.

Understanding your own body and your personal limitations is just as important as the exercise itself. Everyone has their own unique physical make-up and tailoring a fitness routine specifically for you. According to Travis, working out within your limits is crucial to meeting your fitness goals.

“Not everyone is the same not everyone loses weight or builds strength at the same speeds. And if you know that and you’re also you’re taught to figure out what your body percent fat see what your lean muscle mass is, then you can actually track those numbers and see how fast your body’s responding. And it’s not about speed. You know, everyone wants that quick fix that all or none you know, but what we’d like to do is get that gray area, put a plan together that’s achievable in a timely manner so that you can have success and keep you motivated throughout the year.” Said Alexander.

Alexander goes on to say that working with a professional trainer is not just for athletes anymore. TM Fitness caters to all ages and fitness levels.

“We’ve got to get away from classifications, everyone should exercise, but everyone should know how to exercise and that may be just walking, hiking, biking, you know you don’t have to be in the gym necessarily in order to be healthy. Yes. Is it a great place to go if you’re not an outdoor person? Totally. And if you have some limitations, that’s why you come to the gym and meet with a fitness professional, but the shift is changing because now doctors are recommending it. People appreciate more of a holistic approach when it comes to their, you know their overall health. And that’s why we like to bridge the gap and show that everyone can exercise. You just don’t have to be an athlete.” Said Alexander.

So, make all the New Year’s resolutions as you want, just be sure you are setting realistic wellness goals that can be sustainable throughout the year.