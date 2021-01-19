GINCC discusses grants and loans for businesses impacted by the pandemic

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Many businesses across the Upper Peninsula have in one way or another taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bob Hendrickson with the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commercespoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about grants and loans the people can apply for including the following:

The Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program will provide funding to eligible small businesses disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the Gatherings and Mask Order issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service on December 7, 2020 through December 20, 2020 and the order taking effect on November 18, 2020 that it rescinded and replaced.

The application for businesses to apply will open at 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 and close on Friday, January 22 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) EST.

Eligibility Requirements

In order to be eligible for funding under the Program, small businesses must be a for-profit or non-profit company and meet all criteria below. Furthermore, each local EDO may have additional eligibility criteria. Please use the table below to find your local EDO and review any additional eligibility criteria prior to applying.

Had 1 to 100 employees (including full-time, part-time and owner/employees) on a world-wide basis on November 17, 2020.

Is in an industry that demonstrates it is affected by the Order.

Needs working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses.

Demonstrates an income loss as a result of the Order as determined by the EDO in which an eligible business is located.

Is not a live music and entertainment venue that is eligible for funds under Section 401 of Public Act 257 of 2020: Michigan Stages Survival Grant Program.

Industries Affected by the Order

Eligible businesses disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the Gatherings and Mask Order will largely fall into one of the categories below. However, businesses in other industries may be considered if they can demonstrate they meet the eligibility, at the discretion of the EDO, particularly if they were impacted by the Gatherings and Mask Order.

Food service establishments (such as restaurants and bars, coffee, bakeries, catering, breweries, distilleries, wineries, tea shops, banquet facilities and other food and beverage service providers)

Retail (such as boutiques, bookstores, hardware, anything being sold that is not food)

Exercise facilities (such as gyms, studios, pool facilities, ice skating rinks, organized sports)

Entertainment venues or live event venues that are not eligible for the Michigan Stages Survival Grant as defined under Section 401 of Public Act 257 of 2020

Recreational Facilities and places of public amusement (such as bowling alleys, arcades, bingo halls)

Nonprofits (such as library, museum, churches, religious centers, advocacy organizations)

Personal care services (such as hair, nail, tanning, massage, spa)

Schools

Childcare and camps

Transportation (such as limo services)

Other (applicant must specify in the application)

How to Prepare to Apply

Please review the following documents to help prepare for the application. More information and resources will be posted as they become available.

Application Questions

Frequently Asked Questions

Press Release Announcement (1/14/21)

A business may create an account in Connect Space in advance of the application opening or may already have an account. Please visit https://pmbc.connect.spaceand click “Sign Up Now” to create an account. A Connect Space account is required to apply and only applications submitted online will be accepted. Physical or emailed copies of the application will not be accepted.

Be sure to note your password as it may be necessary to enter when signing into you account in order to apply.

Timeline

January 19, 2021: application window opens at 9:00 a.m. EST

January 22, 2021: application window closes at 12:00 p.m. EST

Week of January 25, 2021: EDOs carry out grant selection process

January 29 – February 28, 2021: Funds disbursed

If any funds are not disbursed by the EDOs by February 28, 2021, funds will be returned to the MSF for reallocation to one or more EDOs for disbursement to eligible businesses by April 30, 2021

For more information, click here.

GINCC can be used as resource to help people navigate through applications. Their number is (906) 486-1111.

