Gladstone Public Safety raises $60,000 for K9 program

— The following is a press release from the Gladstone Public Safety Department —
GLADSTONE– Gladstone Public Safety is please to announce the completion of Phase 1 (short-term donation seeking) for the first ever K9 program at GPSD.
With the help of all those who donated, as of this date, PSO Ryan Peterson has raised approximately $60,000 towards the program. We would like to say ‘thank you’ to all those who donated thus far.
GPSD is now moving into Phase 2 (planning), where a committee will be established to create a best-action plan for short-term and long-term goals.
Upon completion of Phase 2, GPSD will move into Phase 3 (implementation), which is the final step towards the K9 program.
We would like to mention, for a best practice approach, the final two phases do not have a timeline for completion. It is our hope to proceed at a reasonable pace so as to create a K9 program that will be sustained for years to come.
GPSD continues to seek donations for long-term investment into the K9 program.