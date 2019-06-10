Gladstone Public Safety raises $60,000 for K9 program

QUEENS, NY – JANUARY 20: Transportation Security Administration K9 handler Tommy Karathomas’ explosive detection dog Buddy smells barricades before a demonstration at LaGuardia Airport on January 20, 2016 in the Queens Borough of New York City. Three explosive detection dogs, handled by TSA agents, performed an exercise during which they scanned passengers until finding a […]

— The following is a press release from the Gladstone Public Safety Department —

GLADSTONE– Gladstone Public Safety is please to announce the completion of Phase 1 (short-term donation seeking) for the first ever K9 program at GPSD.

With the help of all those who donated, as of this date, PSO Ryan Peterson has raised approximately $60,000 towards the program. We would like to say ‘thank you’ to all those who donated thus far.

GPSD is now moving into Phase 2 (planning), where a committee will be established to create a best-action plan for short-term and long-term goals.

Upon completion of Phase 2, GPSD will move into Phase 3 (implementation), which is the final step towards the K9 program.

We would like to mention, for a best practice approach, the final two phases do not have a timeline for completion. It is our hope to proceed at a reasonable pace so as to create a K9 program that will be sustained for years to come.

GPSD continues to seek donations for long-term investment into the K9 program.