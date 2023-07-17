UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) is holding its 16th Annual Run for Recovery this Wednesday.

The event will occur simultaneously in three different Upper Peninsula communities: L’Anse,

Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie. Run for Recovery includes both a 5K and 10K run, along with a 5K walk. Proceeds from this year’s Run for Recovery will benefit GLRC’s Compassionate Care Fund. The Compassionate Care Fund helps to cover the cost of GLRC services for individuals who do not have another means to pay.

“Events like this, not only are you raising funds for the nonprofit like Great Lakes Recovery Centers,” said GLRC’s Marketing Associate Nic Conroy. “Not only are you raising funds to contribute services to people, but you’re supporting the community, you’re getting people together. Events like this are just a great way to get the community together, have people experiencing a similar event, all knowing that what you’re doing is towards a great cause. You’re getting out there, you’re staying healthy, you’re getting outside, and uniting the community in all these different areas.”

The L’Anse Run for Recovery walk starts at the downtown waterfront park. Marquette’s walk, 5K, and 10K starts at NMU’s Superior Dome. Sault Ste. Marie’s walk and 5K starts at Men’s New Hope House. All events begin at 6 p.m. EST. Online registration ends July 17 at midnight, but you can register in-person at any of the events. For more information, please visit greatlakesrecovery.org.