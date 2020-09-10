GoldTogether campaign raising funds in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – With September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the American Cancer Society is raising funds through their #GoldTogether campaign.

All funds raised will support childhood cancer research, support services, and awareness as well as cancer prevention efforts targeting children.

Kyle Cutler, who is the campaign manager for Michigan spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about their efforts.

According to the American Cancer Society’s website, about 11,050 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Childhood cancer rates have been rising slightly for the past few decades.

Because of major treatment advances in recent decades, 84% of children with cancer now survive 5 years or more. Overall, this is a huge increase since the mid-1970s, when the 5-year survival rate was about 58%. Still, survival rates can vary a great deal depending on the type of cancer and other factors.

After accidents, cancer is the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14. About 1,190 children under the age of 15 are expected to die from cancer in 2020.

Teams and individuals who are raising funds are called ‘champions.’ One of those champions is Amanda Kemp from the Sault Ste. Marie area.

To visit the fundraising page, click here.

