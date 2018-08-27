Gov. Snyder lowers flags in honor of Sen. McCain

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept. 2, on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of U.S. Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday, Aug. 25.

The flags will be lowered beginning Wednesday with a public viewing in Arizona, until Sunday when he will be laid to rest following a private service in Maryland.

“Sen. John McCain made an incredible, positive impact on our country and on all who call it home. He was a hero and public servant who worked each and every day to make this country better. Sen. McCain will be remembered for his service to the American people, both as an elected official and a military member,” Snyder said. “Sue and I send our deepest condolences to Sen. McCain’s loved ones during this trying time. It is my hope that we will come together as a nation and honor his legacy.”

“Sen. John McCain was an American hero. He lived an impactful life that set the standard for selflessness, sacrifice and grace. Surely his legacy of service will live on,” Lt. Gov. Brian Calley said.

McCain served in the U.S. Navy as a Navy fighter pilot, where he endured nearly six years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. In 1986, he ran for his first term as a U.S. Senator, a position he held until his death.

Public viewings will be held in his honor Wednesday, Aug. 29 at the Arizona State Capitol and Friday, Aug. 31 in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

This flag order is in accordance with Executive Order 2013-10. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff. Flags should be returned to full staff on Monday, Sept. 3.

When flown at half-staff or half-mast, the U.S. flag should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff or half-mast position. The flag should again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.