MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that nearly $100 million in state and federal funding has been secured to fund the construction of a new Marquette Veterans Home.

The new home, which will replace the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette, will be fully funded to serve 100 veterans in the Upper Peninsula.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) State Veterans Home Construction Grant Program allocated $63.4 million in fiscal year 2023 towards the new home, while the State of Michigan included $34.2 million in funding for the project in the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.

“Michiganders who served our nation in uniform deserve access to safe, affordable housing and I am proud that we have secured funding to build a new veterans home in the UP,” said Governor Whitmer. “This new facility will offer quality long-term care for veterans in the UP and ensure they get access to the resources they need to thrive. I am grateful to the VA and state legislators on both sides of the aisle for their efforts to get this done. Let’s keep working together to support our veterans.”

According to Whitmer, the new Marquette Veterans Home will be similar in design to Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township and Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids. The project is designed to incorporate best practices of home-like long-term care design and construction.

“This news means we can continue providing for our veterans well into the future, and that’s something we can all be grateful for,” said state Representative Jenn Hill (D-Marquette). “I’m eager to see the new facility take shape as an important fixture of the Marquette community.”

The new location will include three unique neighborhood buildings that provide each of the 100 veteran members with their own bedroom and bathroom, as well as common gathering and kitchen spaces.

The neighborhoods will include a community center with clinical and therapeutic services, and offer amenities like a barbershop, salon and café bistro. Members will also have access to a large great room for full member and community meetings and outdoor courtyards and green spaces, according to Whitmer

“With the funding provided by both the VA and the State of Michigan, we are excited to move forward with selection of a location for the new home, which will continue to offer the same essential long-term care services to our Upper Peninsula veterans that we have provided for over 40 years,” said Anne Zerbe, executive director for Michigan Veteran Homes.

To learn more about the VA State Veterans Home Construction Grant Program, you can visit the VA Grant Opportunity web page here.