Gov. Whitmer appoints new Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency director

Lansing, Mich. -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer named Zaneta Adams as the new director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

“Michigan’s veterans were willing to sacrifice everything for our country, and we owe it to each of these brave men and women to provide the benefits and support services that they’ve earned,” Whitmer said.

She continues, “Zaneta has worked tirelessly to improve veterans’ lives and the services they earned during their time in uniform. I look forward to working alongside her to bring the best possible care to our veterans and build a stronger Michigan that honors their service.”

Zaneta Adams rose to the rank of private first class during her eight years of service as a member of the Army, National Guard, and Reserve before she was medically discharged with honor.

She was partially paralyzed just two weeks prior to her deployment when she broke her back after falling 11 feet from a vehicle while preparing for Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Despite everything, she endured due to her military accident, she still had to fight for all the veterans benefits she earned. From that point on, she made it her mission to help other veterans with their legal struggles.

“It’s an honor to be appointed as Director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency to continue serving my country by working to get veterans the benefits they earned," Adams said.

Adams continues, “Governor Whitmer and this administration have made it clear that we will improve the accessibility and services provided to these brave men and women. I’m ready to get to work and make sure that we are living up to the responsibility we have to our veterans.”

Adams is a graduate of Columbia College and Western Michigan Cooley Law School.

She is a practicing attorney at Williams Hughes as an associate where she assists veterans with their compensation and pension appeals.

She also serves as a consumer reviewer for the Department of Defense’s Congressionally Directed Medical Research program and is the president and founder of WINC: For All Women Veterans (Women Injured in Combat).

The MVAA was created by Executive Order 2013-2 on March 20, 2013, which coincided with the 10th anniversary of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The agency works to identify and break down barriers veterans face in employment, education, health care, and quality of life to make Michigan a great place for veterans and their families to call home.

Services provided by the MVAA include the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund, Discharge Document Retrieval Service, and managing the Grand Rapids and D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

Adams is appointed to succeed James Redford, who was appointed to the Michigan Court of Appeals, for a term of service starting Monday, June 17, 2019.

The appointment is not subject to advise and consent of the Senate.