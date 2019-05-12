Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags Lowered to Honor Judge Damon J. Keith

Follow @WJMN_Local3

LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 13, 2019, to honor the life and service of civil rights icon and Senior Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Damon J. Keith.

“Judge Damon Keith was a civil rights icon. In his decades of public service, he stood up for what was right, even if it meant facing attacks and threats from others,” Whitmer said. “Because of his strength, his determination, and his commitment to ending racism in our country, Michigan is grateful and better for it. We should honor Judge Keith’s legacy by working together to build a Michigan where everybody, no matter who they are or where they come from, can get ahead.”

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Judge Damon Keith by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.