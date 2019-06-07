Gov Whitmer signs bills for schools to relocate fire alarms for safety purposes

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

LANSING– Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 4066 and 4067 to amend the Fire Prevention Code (PA 207) and the Stille-Derossett-Hale Single State Construction Code Act (PA 230). These bills will allow schools to relocate manual fire alarm boxes to a secure vestibule to prevent a potential attacker from pulling a fire alarm to lure students out of their classes.

“This is about keeping our students safe,” said Gov. Whitmer. “As a parent, I want to make sure the only thing my kids are worried about in the classroom is getting a great education. While there’s still work to do, this is a critical step in protecting our students and front line educators and giving parents peace of mind that their kids are safe in the classroom. I’m eager to continue working with the Legislature to pass legislation that puts the safety of our students and educators first.”

House Bills 4066 and 4067 were sponsored by Rep. Julie Calley and passed unanimously in both chambers of the Michigan Legislature.