Gov. Whitmer signs bills into law

Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 4304 and 4305 into law.

House Bill 4304 revises the Support and Parenting Time Enforcement Act to implement a federal regulation that requires the Michigan child support program to allow parents to meet their obligation to provide health care coverage for their children by obtaining and maintaining private or public health care coverage (Medicaid or Medicare). The bill is sponsored by Representative Hank Vaupel, R-Livingston County and co-sponsored by Representative Julie Brixie, D-East Lansing.

House Bill 4305 is tied to HB 4304 and also allows parents to meet their obligation to provide health care coverage for their children by obtaining and maintaining private or public health care coverage (Medicaid or Medicare) by revising the Friend of the Court Act. The bill also requires that the child support formula provide guidance on determining the reasonable cost and accessibility of health care coverage and guidance on which parent should provide health care coverage for the children. The bill is sponsored by Representative Hank Vaupel, R-Livingston County and co-sponsored by Representative Julie Brixie, D-East Lansing.

House Bills 4304 and 4305 were passed by the Michigan House on May 7, 2019 and will take immediate effect.