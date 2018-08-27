Governor Snyder welcomes British ambassador to Michigan

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANSING – Governor Snyder welcomed Sir Kim Darroch KCMG, the British Ambassador to the United States, to Michigan today. The two met to discuss ways Michigan and the United Kingdom can work together to develop and promote electric vehicle technologies.

Earlier this year, Governor Snyder signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Minister Richard Harrington of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom to forge a partnership to strengthen the production of advancements in automotive technology and mobility. Today’s meeting builds on that partnership.

“Michigan and the UK have a strong relationship and long tradition of cooperation in the automotive sector,” Snyder said. “I am pleased to welcome Ambassador Darroch to Michigan and to continue our collaboration when it comes to electric vehicles and new automotive technologies and standards.”

“Following the Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year, the UK and Michigan have an even stronger working relationship promoting automotive innovation and sustainability,” said British Ambassador Kim Darroch. “It was a pleasure to meet with Governor Snyder to discuss how we can build on the gains of the Memorandum, and allow for even greater collaboration between the UK and Michigan, particularly in electric and low emission vehicles.”

Ambassador Darroch is touring Michigan – including stops in Lansing and Grand Rapids – as part of a Midwest tour to facilitate ties between the UK and the region to promote clean energy.

A Chevy Bolt EV and the Ford Fusion Energi were on hand to represent Michigan’s leadership in the field of electric vehicle technology during the meeting. Governor Snyder was also joined by Jeff Mason, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Kevin Kerrigan, Senior Vice President of the Automotive Office at the MEDC during the meeting.