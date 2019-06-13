Governor Whitmer Appoints Robert J. Jamo to the 95A District Court in Menominee County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy MGN Online.

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer today appointed Robert J. Jamo to the 95A District Court in Menominee County.

"Robert is a thoughtful attorney who has tremendous experience in a wide range of legal issues," Whitmer said. "I know that he will treat each case with the fairness and due diligence that residents in the Upper Peninsula deserve."

Robert J. Jamo is the city attorney for the City of Menominee, where he has lived since 1985, and served as interim city manager twice during his tenure, which began in January 2000. He began his legal career in Menominee,Michigan and across the river in Marinette, Wisconsin where he focused on family law, disability cases, and real estate transactions. His experience also includes insurance defense, criminal defense work, and probate court matters both as appointed counsel and retained counsel.

Jamo is a member and past president of the Menominee County Bar Association and a member of the Marinette County Bar Association, a member and vice president of the Spies Public Library Foundation Board, and vice president of the Michigan Association of Municipal Attorneys. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Michigan and his Juris Doctor degree from Valparaiso University Law School.

This appointment was made to fill a partial term, which expires at twelve o'clock noon on January 1, 2021, after Judge Jeffrey G. Barstow stepped down effective April 1, 2019. If Jamo wishes to seek a full six-year term he would be required to run for reelection in November of 2020.

This appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.