Governor Whitmer Makes Appointments to Boards and Commissions

LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday announced the following appointments to the Michigan Beef Industry Commission, Commission on Community Action and Economic Opportunity, Michigan Corn Marketing Program Committee, Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, Residential Builders' and Maintenance and Alteration Contractors' Board, Ski Area Safety Board, Michigan Underground Storage Tank Authority Board of Directors, Governor's Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports, and the School Safety Commission.

Michigan Beef Industry Commission

David L. Neitzel, of Kentwood, is a beef buyer and merchandiser for Meijer, Inc. Mr. Neitzel is appointed to succeed Jerry Suter whose term expired May 31, 2019, to represent a member engaged in retail sales of beef for a term expiring May 31, 2022.

Travis Schunk, of Clare, is a cattle buyer for JBS USA Holdings, Inc., a beef and pork processing company. Mr. Schunk is reappointed to represent a member who is an executive of a meat packing company which purchases cattle and processes beef for a term expiring May 31, 2022.

Jill C. Sears, of Horton, is the co-owner of Sears Farm. Ms. Sears is reappointed to represent members engaged in the feeding of cattle for beef production for a term expiring May 31, 2022.

The Michigan Beef Industry Commission works to improve the economic position of the Michigan cattle industry by creating greater marketing opportunities. This is done by performing market research, disseminating market information, and expanding markets for beef.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Commission on Community Action and Economic Opportunity

Joelle-Jude Fontaine, of Troy, is the senior program officer for human services with The Kresge Foundation and a member of the leadership team of the National Early Childhood Funders Collaborative. Ms. Fontaine is appointed to succeed Jacob Maas whose term expires June 21, 2019, to represent the private sector for a term commencing June 22, 2019 and expiring June 21, 2022.

Mykale L. Garrett, of Lathrup Village, is the Mayor of Lathrup Village. Mayor Garrett is appointed to succeed Commissioner Benjamin Geiger whose term expires June 21, 2019, to represent elected officials for a term commencing June 22, 2019 and expiring June 21, 2022.

Miguel L. Rodriguez, Jr., of Jackson, is the executive director of Capital Area Community Services, Inc. Mr. Rodriguez is appointed to succeed Sonjalita Hulbert whose term expires June 21, 2019, to represent community action agencies for a term commencing June 22, 2019 and expiring June 21, 2022.

Theresa M. Thompson, of Dafter, is a sales associate for Bath and Body Works and a student at Lake Superior State University. Ms. Thompson is appointed to succeed Kortni Campbell whose term expires June 21, 2019, to represent low-income persons for a term commencing June 22, 2019 and expiring June 21, 2022.

The Commission on Community Action and Economic Opportunity was created to provide opportunity for low-income persons to actively participate in the development of policies and programs to reduce poverty and serves as a statewide forum to address the needs and concerns of low-income people in the state of Michigan.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Corn Marketing Program Committee

Kory R. Brodbeck, of Woodland, is a partner of Brodbeck Farms in Lake Odessa, manager of Woodbury Grain, LLC. Mr. Brodbeck is appointed to succeed Craig McManus whose term expired March 5, 2019, to represent District 5 growers for a term expiring March 5, 2022.

The Michigan Corn Marketing Program Committee enhances the economic position of Michigan corn growers by providing for the growth and expansion of the corn industry in Michigan through foreign and domestic market development, promotion, and research that will stimulate the demand for corn.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards

Gregory Zyburt, of Marquette, is the Sheriff of Marquette County and a member of the Marquette Area Public Schools Crisis Team. Sheriff Zyburt is appointed to succeed Sheriff Douglas Wright who resigned May 10, 2019, to represent the Michigan Sherriff's Association for a term expiring December 31, 2022.

The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) executes its statutory responsibility to promote public safety in Michigan by setting standards for selection, employment, licensing, license revocation, and funding in law enforcement and criminal justice, in both the public and private sectors.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Residential Builders' and Maintenance and Alteration Contractors' Board

William Doyle Goble, of Belleville, is a business representative for Michigan Council of Carpenters and Millwrights and a former carpenter foreman. Mr. Goble is appointed to succeed Bradley Laackman whose term expired March 31, 2019, to represent the general public for a term expiring March 31, 2023.

The Residential Builders' and Maintenance and Alteration Contractors' Board was created to license and regulate persons engaged in the construction of a residential structure or combination residential and commercial structure, or persons who undertake the repair, alteration, addition, subtraction or improvement of a residential structure or combination residential and commercial structure for compensation other than wages for personal labor.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Ski Area Safety Board

Thomas C. Wheat, of Kalamazoo, is a senior project manager with Prein & Newhof engineering consulting firm and president of the Michigan Society of Professional Engineers. Mr. Wheat is appointed to succeed Steven Robinson whose term expires June 8, 2019, to represent a professional engineer with ski experience for a term commencing June 9, 2019 and expiring June 8, 2023.

The Michigan Ski Area Safety Board was created to license and regulate ski areas and ski lifts in Michigan. The Board works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the operation of ski areas, surface and chair lifts, and rope tows.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Underground Storage Tank Authority Board of Directors

Richard Bratschi, of Williamston, is the owner and operator of the Lake Lansing Mobil station and auto repair shop. Mr. Bratschi is appointed to succeed John Dimmick whose term expired May 25, 2019, to represent independent petroleum marketers for a term expiring May 25, 2022.

Grenetta Thomassey, of Petoskey, Michigan 49770, is the watershed policy director for Tip of Mitt Watershed Council. Dr. Thomassey is reappointed to represent statewide environmental organizations for a term expiring May 25, 2022.

The Michigan Underground Storage Tank Authority Board of Directors governs the Michigan Underground Storage Tank Authority (MUSTA). The Authority serves Michigan's petroleum underground storage tank owners and operators, local units of government, and country road commissions by managing the Underground Storage Tank Cleanup Fund, Legacy Release Program, and Public Highway Cleanup Program on a sound fiscal basis.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Governor's Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports

Brigitte R. LaPointe, of Marquette, is the director of strategic initiatives for Upper Peninsula Health Plan and a member of the Lake Superior Community Partnership Board of Directors and the Marquette County Parks and Rec Advisory Board. Ms. LaPointe is appointed to succeed Nolan Moody whose term expired April 30, 2019, for a term expiring April 30, 2021.

Dexter C. Mason, of Detroit, is the director of events and marketing for Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) non-profit organization. Mr. Mason is appointed to succeed Raquel Thueme whose term expired April 30, 2019, for a term expiring April 30, 2021.

Mary Patay, Ph.D., of Mackinac Island, is the recreation director for the City of Mackinac Island and coaches Varsity Girls Basketball, Varsity Soccer, and Varsity Golf for Mackinac Public Schools. She earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Sport and Exercise Science from the University of Northern Colorado. Dr. Patay is appointed to succeed Tori Sager whose term expired April 30, 2019, for a term expiring April 30, 2021. Dr. Patay has also been designated to serve as Chairperson for a term expiring April 30, 2021.

Todd Turner, of Berkley, is co-founder of Team GUTS non-profit organization and owner of GUTS Training Center. Mr. Turner is appointed to succeed Peaches McCahill whose term expired April 30, 2019, for a term expiring April 30, 2021.

Edwin T. Kornoelje, D.O., of Grand Rapids, is a physician and director of sports medicine for the Metro Health Hospital and head team physician for Grand Rapids Drive Basketball team and Grand Rapids Griffins Hockey team. Dr. Kornoelje is reappointed for a term expiring April 30, 2021.

Florine Mark, of Farmington Hills, is the president and CEO of The WW Group, Inc. and member of the Board of Directors for the Detroit Regional Chamber. Ms. Mark is reappointed for a term expiring April 30, 2021.

The Governor's Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports was established in 1992 to improve the health of, and increase physical activity among, Michigan residents.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

School Safety Commission

Nicholas Dent, of Marshall, is a high school teacher and athletic supervisor with Marshall Public Schools. Mr. Dent is appointed to represent teachers for a term expiring January 14, 2020.

David Michael Forystek, of Fenton, is the president of Premier Security Solutions, Inc., private security company, and a police officer with the City of Vassar Police Department. Mr. Forystek is appointed to represent the nominee of the Speaker of the House of Representatives for a term expiring January 14, 2021.

Brian Gard, of Grand Rapids, is the director of safety and health at the National Heritage Academy in Grand Rapids. Mr. Gard is appointed to represent the nominee of the Senate Majority Leader for a term expiring January 14, 2021.

Larry Dion Johnson, of Kentwood, is the chief of staff and executive director for the Grand Rapids Public Schools Department of Public Safety. Mr. Johnson is appointed to represent school administrators for a term expiring January 14, 2023.

Rick Joseph, of Royal Oak, is a digital literacy and social studies teacher at Birmingham Covington School. Mr. Joseph is appointed to represent the nominee of the House Minority Leader for a term expiring January 14, 2021.

Patricia Ann Kovacs, of St. Clair Shores, is a social worker with Fraser High School. Ms. Kovacs is appointed to represent the nominee of the Senate Minority Leader for a term expiring January 14, 2021.

Paul Cannon Lauria, of Mount Pleasant, is the director of public safety and chief of police for the City of Mount Pleasant. Chief Lauria is appointed to represent local law enforcement for a term expiring January 14, 2020.

Elizabeth Popard Newell, of Williamston, is the state transformation assistant administrator for the Michigan Department of Education. Ms. Newell is appointed to represent individuals with expertise in behavioral and mental health for a term expiring January 14, 2023.

The School Safety Commission reviews and makes recommendations to the office of school safety using model practices for determining school safety measures. The Commission was created by Act 548 of 2018 and requires the Governor to appoint the School Safety Task Force members appointed by Governor Rick Snyder under Executive Order No. 2018-05.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.