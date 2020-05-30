Graduation ceremony held at drive-in

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) — The hottest ticket tonight at the US-2 Drive-In theater in Manistique was starring the Manistique high school class of 2020.

Cars started to line up a couple hours before the alternative graduation ceremony began.

A tribute video made by the high school played on the big screen and the graduates and their loved ones listened along in their cars on 100.5 FM.

The principal says the drive-in was the best place to host an event like this during an uncertain time.

John Shiner, Principal, Manistique Middle & High School, says, “One of the reasons why we really liked this place is that we could control the amount of people that came in and you have natural social distancing. With the cars being ‘X’ amount of feet apart and people either staying in their cars or next to the car you have that natural space that they have to maintain. Plus, we can control who comes and goes. So, if we were to have it downtown or have it in a parking lot or something like that we couldn’t who’s coming. This way we can control who enters.”

Monday night on Local 3 we’ll have a recap of tonight’s ceremony.