Grand opening of a new bike park

MUNISING — Friday was the grand opening of the Munising Mountain Bike Park.

The plan for the bike park started back in 2012. Construction on the trail occurred last year, but many chipped in to help, even building parts of the path by hand.

Dozens came out to support the new non-motorized bike trail off highway M-28.

The mile and a half outer trail, “Munising Bay Loop“, encloses the bike park and offers amazing views of Munising Bay.

“Mountain biking is really growing everywhere,“ said Rhonda Lassila, President of the Munising Bay Trail Network. “I mean people are wanting to build trails everywhere, which is why it’s hard to get a contractor these days, but we’re just going to keep plucking away and adding to what we have and eventually hopefully hook all these different trails we’ve got around the area together and have a really awesome network.“

The Bike Park consists of a beginner and intermediate level jump trail, an advanced skills loop, and a variety of rock and wood obstacles with a ride around option at each feature.

This beautiful trail is open to the public, and they are encouraged to ride, hike, and enjoy the park.

For more information on the new bike path, click here.