Grant to help increase health insurance enrollment

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services has received a two year grant of over $283,000 that will allow DIFS to increase consumer awareness of health insurance options and to make additional resources available to help with questions and concerns.

“In keeping with the Department’s mission to assist and protect consumers, this grant will support our efforts to give Michigan residents information to help them get the coverage they need,” said DIFS Director Patrick McPharlin. “No one should be without health coverage simply because they don’t understand it or don’t know how to find the right policy. We want them to know that DIFS is here to help them understand health insurance coverage options and to provide assistance with claims questions or any other issues.”

The funds awarded will be used to identify and educate residents in the Michigan counties with the lowest health insurance enrollment. Once the counties are identified, DIFS plans to implement a campaign to raise awareness about health insurance, how to obtain it, and how DIFS can help with their questions or concerns.

The State Flexibility to Stabilize the Market Grant Program, otherwise known as the “State Flexibility Grant” was awarded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Michigan is one of 30 states selected to receive the grant funding.