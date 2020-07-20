Great Lakes Recovery Centers holds annual Run for Recovery this week, virtual style

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Great Lakes Recovery Centers has three adult residential treatment programs. It serves Adult Residential Services in Marquette and the Men’s and Women’s Hope Houses in Sault Ste. Marie.

“The provide comprehensive substance abuse treatment,” said Tayler Tankersley, GLRC Marketing Director. “Residents live on site, It’s fully staffed 24 hours a day. Comprehensive programming. Our goal is that they leave the program with the ability to make healthy choices as well as how to maintain their path in recovery.”

The services incorporate using things like art and music programs, acupuncture and social detoxing. As a non-profit, the organization relies on things like fundraisers. One of them being their annual Run for Recovery.

“It’s our first-ever virtual event. It is our 13th annual Run for Recovery,” said Tankersley. “So the previous 12 have been in person, but this year we had to change the format.”

The event starts July 20th and runs until Sunday, July 26th.

“People can do really whatever they’d like,” said Tankersley. “We were joking like hop, skip, jump, bike whatever distance they’d like, anywhere they’d like. Pretty much all they have to do is register to go online. They’ll receive an event t-shirt.”

Even though the event has already started, people have all week to register if they would like to participate.

