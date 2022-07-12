ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – In a time of year that can cause school-age kids and teenagers to have irregular access to mental health services they receive during the school year, Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) is highlighting services they continue to provide during the summer months. In a release, GLRC lists the following services that are currently available for youth and their families:

Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Clinic: The Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Clinic is provided in partnership with Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and is geared towards children and teens with mild to moderate mental health concerns that require psychiatric care. Some of the services offered through the clinic include consultation, evaluation and medication management. These services can be accessed in person at the Ishpeming Outpatient Clinic, although some services may be available via Telehealth.

“Supporting youth and their families has been my passion for more than 20 years,” said Melissa Copenhaver, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner at GLRC’s Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Clinic. “Now more than ever, our communities need to collaborate together to provide social emotional support to youth.”

You can learn more or schedule an appointment by calling (906) 228-9696.

Applied Behavior Analysis Clinic: The new ABA Clinic provides assessment and evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment for children and adolescents diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Services through the clinic include: assessments, identification of adaptive replacement behaviors, ABA treatment based on assessment results, consultation and behavior supports. The ABA Clinic is located in our new Teal facility in Negaunee.

“We are happy to be able to provide ABA service to the community and eager to help the children and families in need,” said Jeremy Biesbrouck, ABA Clinic Supervisor.

You can contact Biesbrouck at (906) 632-0977 or jbiesbrouck@greatlakesrecovery.org for more information.

Outpatient Services: GLRC has trained clinicians who can work with children and teens on a variety of mental health and substance abuse issues through Outpatient Services. Counseling is offered at various locations across the UP and can also be accessed via telehealth.

“We know our children and adolescents are facing many challenges today,” said Jennifer Santer, Western UP Operations Director. “Our counselors can provide a safe place for them to talk and learn new skills.”

Outpatient services can be accessed at various locations throughout the UP. You can learn more or schedule an appointment by calling (906) 228-9696.

Parent Support Network of the Upper Peninsula of MI: In addition to these clinical services, GLRC has partnered with The Youth Mental Health Project to establish The Parent Support Network of the Upper Peninsula of MI. This is a peer led support group for parents who have concerns about their child’s mental health. This is a free and confidential group that takes place virtually the third Wednesday of each month.

“Parents have joined this group during all phases of their child’s mental health journey,” said Amy Poirier, Community Relations and Marketing Director. “Regardless of what phase they are in – whether they are just recognizing signs of anxiety or their child has shared suicidal thoughts – this group has helped them to realize they are not alone. And even though each family’s story is different, they are there to non-judgmentally support each other. And that can make all the difference.”

You can learn more about the Parent Support Network of the Upper Peninsula of MI by calling (906) 523- 9688 or by emailing upperpeninsulamipsn@ymhproject.org.

Additionally, you can learn more about GLRC by calling (906) 228-9696 or visiting their website.