Great Lakes Recovery Centers to hold annual Run for Recovery next week

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) is holding its annual Run for Recovery awareness and fundraising event during the week of July 25.

Registrants can participate virtually, by running, walking, or biking any distance, from anywhere, on any day of the week. Registrants can also participate by attending one of the in-person walks being held on the evening of July 28. The walks will be in Marquette, Sault Ste. Marie, and L’Anse.

If you submit a photo from the event you will be entered into a drawing to win a small door prize. These photos will be shared on GLRC’s social media sites throughout the week of the event. Please send photos to ttankersley@glrc.org.

To register for the event please visit runsignup.com/Race/MI/Ishpeming/GLRCRunforRecovery.

All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit GLRC Recovery Housing. GLRC currently operates four Recovery Houses in the Upper Peninsula; two recovery residences for women, (Marquette and L’Anse), and two houses for men, (Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie). This type of specialty housing provides structure and support for those living in recovery and offers a safe environment for individuals to continue to heal from the impacts of addiction. Staff is committed to helping residents gain life skills, make healthy decisions, and strengthen their recovery.

GLRC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides a variety of behavioral health services across the UP, including substance abuse and mental health counseling, residential programs, outpatient services, peer recovery, prevention services, and more. If you would like to learn about the services GLRC offers at any of our 15 locations, you can visit www.glrc.org or call 906-228-9696.

