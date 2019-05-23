Grocery Truck and more coming to K.I. Sawyer

Follow @WJMN_Local3

K.I. SAWYER — The Marquette Food Co-op is now bringing and selling fresh food to the Sawyer community on a weekly basis.

Fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, milk, cheese, bread, and more are some of the items people can get.

The Marquette Food Co-op is doing this as a way to prevent hunger, improve community health and reduce health inequity.

Matt Gougeon, is the general manager of the Marquette Food Co-op. He says, “It’s very important to the community everybody should have access and availability of fresh food.”

The Marquette Food Co-op will bring a grocery truck every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. to the K.I. Sawyer Elementary School.

Other project related activities in K.I. Sawyer includes:

A 10-week prescription food program to promote healthy eating habits in conjunction with grocery truck deliveries. Elise Bur, Administrative Director of the Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center in K.I. Sawyer will administer this part of the project.

to promote healthy eating habits in conjunction with grocery truck deliveries. Elise Bur, Administrative Director of the Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center in K.I. Sawyer will administer this part of the project. Six family cooking classes (healthy cooking without breaking the bank) for interested residents, starting May/June 2019. The classes will be taught by Sarah Monte, Marquette Food Co-op.