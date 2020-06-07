Groups help Upper Peninsula communities with tire cleanup

MARQUETTE, Mich. (The Mining Journal) — Two nonprofit groups are teaming up with communities in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to properly dispose of old automobile tires that have been dumped over the years.

The Mining Journal reports that the Superior Watershed Partnership and Great Lakes Conservation Corps plan to remove the tires, which contain chemicals and heavy metals that can pollute land and water.

They’ll haul them to the nearest approved recycling center.

The main goal of the project is to remove old scrap tires from the woods and waterways on private and public lands to help protect the environment and community health.

The two groups are mostly accepting car and truck tires as well as some tractor tires.