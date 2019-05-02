Gus Macker basketball tournament returns to Ishpeming

Follow @WJMN_Local3

ISHPEMING -- The original 3-on-3 basketball festival of family fun is making its way to downtown Ishpeming for the first time in nearly 20 years. The tournament is set to take place on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16, 2019.

The Gus Macker tournament is designed for basketball players who love the fun of the driveway game – male or female, from age 7 to 70-plus, short and tall, the most experienced or those with little or no experience who just want to play. Through the years there have been 1,421 sanctioned tournaments presented for over 670,800 teams or almost 2.7 million players. 2019 is the 46th year of Gus Macker Basketball, and Ishpeming is proud to host it once again.

Hematite Drive and the surrounding area will be closed off for the weekend festivities. The weekend will begin with team registration and live music by the Blue Notes on the evening of Friday, June 14 in downtown Ishpeming. Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 will include the tournaments along with many other family-friendly activities, such as face painting, food trucks, pony rides, a dunk tank, and more. Families can try their hand in a hot wing challenge held by Jerzi’s 41 Bar & Grill. Participants and their families are encouraged to check out all of the unique shops and restaurants Ishpeming has to offer. Participants of the Gus Macker tournament can also take part in a special basketball contest for a prize.

The mail-in registration deadline is May 24, and the online registration deadline is May 27. The team entry fee is $140. For more information about the tournament and registering your team, visit www.macker.com. Proceeds of the tournament will go to Bay Cliff Health Camp and local schools. The community is encouraged to participate in this basketball tournament by registering a team, or simply coming down to partake in the festivities throughout the weekend.