Gus Macker tournament is back in Ishpeming

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

ISHPEMING–The Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament is back in Ishpeming for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The two-day event that lasts from June 15-16, allows teams of all ages and skill levels to compete in outdoor basketball games. There will also be food trucks, music, and other activities available throughout the weekend.

Jennifer Hendrickson is one of the organizers over the event.

She says, “It’s gonna bring a lot of the community members down. It’s gonna bring revenue into the city of Ishpeming, which could really use some good spotlights, some good highlights. (It’ll) bring some tourism into the city. We wanna showcase Ishpeming and everything it has to offer.”

Teams can register either online or by mail. The cost to register your team is $140. Proceeds from the event will go to local schools as well as Bay Cliff Health Camp.

There are currently 99 teams signed up, but don’t worry there’s still time to register.

The deadline to register online is May 27 and the mail-in deadline is May 24.