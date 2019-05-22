Habitat for Humanity’s “Raise the Roof” Golf Outing set for June 4

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MENOMINEE– The Habitat for Humanity Menominee River is hosting the 17th Annual “Raise the Roof” Golf Outing on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. The four person scramble is at TimberStone Golf Course. Event prizes include $1,000 to the winning team as well as on course games. Edwards Automotive will be sponsoring a Hole in One Contest.

First National Bank and Trust is the Title Sponsor. Roof Truss Sponsors include: DTE, Erickson-Rochon and Nash Funeral Home, Juniper Real Estate, mBank, Nalco Water, Results Broadcasting, and Scott Sanders Agency Farm Bureau Insurance. Additional sponsors include Four Seasons Island Resort and La Faive Oil.

There is still time to register for the golf outing, which begins with registration at 11:30 AM, and a shotgun start at 12:30 PM. The cost is $500 for a foursome (or $135 for an individual), which includes green fees, cart fees, lunch and dinner. If you would like to register please contact the Habitat Office at (906) 779-5377 or hfh@habitatmr.com.