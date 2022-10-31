MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) -It’s Halloween 2022 and unlike years past the kids didn’t have to wear their snowsuits over their costume. Local 3 camped out on East Ridge Street in Marquette, and waited for the flood of kids to arrive. Acacia was grateful for the generosity of others.

“Today is my favorite day of the year,” said Acacia. “I absolutely love just going around and seeing people smile when they give out candy to others.”

Young Sebastian was pretty impressed by the quantity and quality of the candy.

“We also got a full size M&M,” said Sebastian. “The houses up there, they’re really good. Yeah, good candy.”

According to some devious children in the know, apparently East Ridge Street is the mother lode of Halloween candy. Jude was very happy with his take this year.

“I got lots of candy,” Jude boasts. “Chips, hot dogs. Yeah, there’s hot dogs over there.”

These kids love coming to the East Side. Jacob has been trick-or-treating in this neighborhood for years.

“We got full sizes,” Jacob said. “We got Sunny D’s, we got chips, the whole bag.”

Parents, who were outnumbered five to one certainly appreciated the Halloween spirit on display, and the hospitality of the neighborhood residents. Patient mom, Tina Gracie loves the spirit of the street.

“This is the best street,” Tina exclaims. “All the houses get into it. All the trick-or-treaters are fantastic. Everybody has great manners, and they have the best candy.”

Some resurrected their COVID-era candy deployment systems by sending their candy down a long pipe right into the trick-or-treaters candy bag.

It was an absolutely gorgeous day, populated by inventive, traditional, and some ambiguous costumes on parade. When Local 3 asked what was their favorite thing about Halloween, most kids said being with family and friends…and the candy.