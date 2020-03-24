Hancock Salvation Army food pantry feeding many around Keweenaw

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) — The Salvation Army in Hancock continues to have their food pantry available for the public, especially for those families who are unable to work due to COVID-19.

The Hancock location has been taking precautions to ensure that their employees and those members of the public’s safety, by eliminating as much 1 to 1 contact as possible for drop-offs and pickups.

They are asking people to call ahead or ring their doorbell, a Salvation Army employee will meet them at the front door and they will add your donations to their pantry.

“We try to support 3-4 days worth of food, it includes peanut butter, canned meats, whatever we have there, cereal, vegetable, soup, fruit,” said Brenda Delacy, Envoy, Salvation Army Hancock.

“If we have some snacks available we try to put in some snacks. When we have meat available, right now I have hot dogs, butter, and some cheese, so when we have things available we put in as much as we can.”

The Salvation Army food pantry in Hancock will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 am to 3 pm.

Brenda says they tend to run low on tuna, pasta, canned meat, peanut butter, and toiletries, so if you are able to, please help expand their pantry.

They also accept cash donations. The Salvation Army will take that money, grocery shop, and add to their inventory.