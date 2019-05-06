Hannahville Health Center hosting mobile mammograms

Follow @WJMN_Local3

WILSON– As part of National Women’s Health Week, the Hannahville Health Center is hosting mobile mammograms.

“We have partnered with Intertribal Counsel of Michigan, Hannahville Indian Community, Public Health of Delta and Menominee Counties and then Spectrum Health and the Betty Ford Breast Cancer Services,” said Kelly Hansen, health educator, Hannahville Indian Community.

It’s the same process as if you were to get this done in any healthcare facility.

“This really helps with structural barriers,” said Hansen. “So if you live 20 minutes, 30 minutes from town you know that’s atleast an hour and a half trip there and back. This kind of helps break it up, bring it closer to you. And they do work with your primary care provider so if you do need additional imaging after you get your results back your primary care provider is going to reach out to you and have that done.”

Hansen says once a woman turns 40, she should have a mammogram done annually. Risk factors you cannot change include; age, family history dense breasts and previous treatment. Risks you can change include; physical activity and weight, taking hormones and alcohol consumption, but it can happen to anyone.

“This is a great way to reduce cancer risks,” said Hansen. “This has brought to our community a way to increase cancer screaning and decrease cancer rates.”

The agencies will work with both the insured and uninsured to get people screenings.

The mobile mammograms will continue tomorrow and Wednesday at the Island Resort and Casino in Harris where walk-ins will be accepted in the afternoon.