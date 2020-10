(WJMN) – Don’t forget to wear your favorite plaid clothing item or accessory Friday, October 2. It is the tenth annual worldwide celebration of plaid, or also known as Plaidurday.

Bugsy Sailor, the founder of Plaidurday, spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about this year’s event.

It’s simple, just wear plaid! Maybe snap a picture or two, and share it to your social media accounts.

For more information on Plaidurday, you can visit its official website and Facebook page.

