Hats, Mint Juleps, and more: How you can get a taste of the KY Derby in the U.P

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – Looking to get a taste of the Run for the Roses despite the 700-mile distance from Churchill Downs? Louisville native and Local 3’s own Haley Schoengart found some places in the Upper Peninsula that are bringing a little piece of the Kentucky Derby traditions up north.

Island Resort and Casino – Harris, Mi

  • April 30 and May 1
  • TwinSpires giveaways
  • Food and Drink specials

Marquette Golf Club – Marquette, Mi

  • May 1st, 4 pm – 8 pm
  • $3.50 Mint Juleps
  • $8 Hot Brown Sandwich
  • Best hat contents for both men and women

Copper Country #404 Elks Lodge – Calumet, Mi

  • May 1st, 4 pm
  • Wear your best Derby attire
  • Serving finger foods
  • Derby/horse themed games

Nutters Sports Bar – Powers, Mi

  • Drink specials all-day
  • $50 cash prize for the best hat or bow tie

The Chippewa Club – Iron Mountain, Mi

  • May 1st
  • 5 pm table cocktail service and 6:30 pm dinner service
  • Derby attire suggested
  • Limited seating available
  • To make reservations call (906) 774-0434

Winchester’s Whiskey & Bourbon Room – Mackinac Island, Mi

  • April 30 and May 1
  • Drink and food specials

Luigi’s Bar Calumet – Calumet, Mi

  • May 1, 1 pm
  • Best hat contest

