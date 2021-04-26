Hats, Mint Juleps, and more: How you can get a taste of the KY Derby in the U.P

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – Looking to get a taste of the Run for the Roses despite the 700-mile distance from Churchill Downs? Louisville native and Local 3’s own Haley Schoengart found some places in the Upper Peninsula that are bringing a little piece of the Kentucky Derby traditions up north.
Island Resort and Casino – Harris, Mi
- April 30 and May 1
- TwinSpires giveaways
- Food and Drink specials
Marquette Golf Club – Marquette, Mi
- May 1st, 4 pm – 8 pm
- $3.50 Mint Juleps
- $8 Hot Brown Sandwich
- Best hat contents for both men and women
Copper Country #404 Elks Lodge – Calumet, Mi
- May 1st, 4 pm
- Wear your best Derby attire
- Serving finger foods
- Derby/horse themed games
Nutters Sports Bar – Powers, Mi
- Drink specials all-day
- $50 cash prize for the best hat or bow tie
The Chippewa Club – Iron Mountain, Mi
- May 1st
- 5 pm table cocktail service and 6:30 pm dinner service
- Derby attire suggested
- Limited seating available
- To make reservations call (906) 774-0434
Winchester’s Whiskey & Bourbon Room – Mackinac Island, Mi
- April 30 and May 1
- Drink and food specials
Luigi’s Bar Calumet – Calumet, Mi
- May 1, 1 pm
- Best hat contest
