Hats, Mint Juleps, and more: How you can get a taste of the KY Derby in the U.P

BARAGA, GOGEBIC, HOUGHTON, KEWEENAW COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department implemented use of a new software tool, Patient Education Genius (PEG) to help support COVID-19 case investigations and prioritization of disease outbreaks.

When WUPHD is notified that a person has tested positive for COVID-19, the PEG system will text or email the individual with a link to an online survey. The information gathered helps identify those who may spread the virus to others including initiation of timely isolation and quarantine measures.